Death penalty for murder accused

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: District and Sessions Judge A Badharudeen on Wednesday awarded death penalty to accused Sudheesh, 38, of Kizhakkethil house at Thazhakkara, in the 2018 Mavelikkara twin murder case.

Biju, 42, of Devu Bhavan, Pallarimangalam, Mullikulangara, and his wife Sasikala, 39, were battered with an iron rod by Sudheesh, their neighbour, in front of their seven-year-old son Devan on April 23, 2018.

While Sasikala died on the spot, Biju succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.