Home States Kerala

Distribution of quarry water for drinking banned in Ernakulam district

Ernakulam Collector S Suhas on Wednesday issued a total ban on the distribution of water from abandoned quarries for drinking purpose because of its bad quality.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Collector S Suhas on Wednesday issued a total ban on the distribution of water from abandoned quarries for drinking purpose because of its bad quality. The collector who is also the district magistrate and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority issued the order after the health department submitted a report that the water stored in the quarries is highly contaminated posing a threat to the public health. 

“It has come to my notice that the water accumulated in abandoned quarries in the district is being distributed through tanker lorries as drinking water. This water is contaminated and poses a threat to human health. In my capacity as the district magistrate and chairman of DDMA, I have issued an order to ban the distribution of contaminated water from the quarries,” said the collector.

Meanwhile, the collector also warned that strict action would be taken against those who continue to distribute water from the quarries. “Anyone acting in contravention of this order shall be penalised under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act. The district health officer has been authorised to conduct regular inspections and take necessary action, including confiscation of tanker lorries carrying contaminated water from quarries. All police officers shall provide necessary assistance to the district health officer in enforcing the order,” said Suhas.

When TNIE contacted, district health officer P N Sreenivasan said the report was submitted based on the quality testing conducted in the government lab. “The lab test showed that the presence of e-coli bacteria in quarry water is too high,” said Sreenivasan.

Meanwhile, the Environment Committee of the Legislative Assembly chaired by Mullakkara Ratnakaran will convene a sitting at the civil station on Thursday to discuss a clutch of petitions for and against the use of quarry water for drinking purposes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam drinking water
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp