Distribution of quarry water for drinking banned in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: Ernakulam Collector S Suhas on Wednesday issued a total ban on the distribution of water from abandoned quarries for drinking purpose because of its bad quality. The collector who is also the district magistrate and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority issued the order after the health department submitted a report that the water stored in the quarries is highly contaminated posing a threat to the public health.

“It has come to my notice that the water accumulated in abandoned quarries in the district is being distributed through tanker lorries as drinking water. This water is contaminated and poses a threat to human health. In my capacity as the district magistrate and chairman of DDMA, I have issued an order to ban the distribution of contaminated water from the quarries,” said the collector.

Meanwhile, the collector also warned that strict action would be taken against those who continue to distribute water from the quarries. “Anyone acting in contravention of this order shall be penalised under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act. The district health officer has been authorised to conduct regular inspections and take necessary action, including confiscation of tanker lorries carrying contaminated water from quarries. All police officers shall provide necessary assistance to the district health officer in enforcing the order,” said Suhas.

When TNIE contacted, district health officer P N Sreenivasan said the report was submitted based on the quality testing conducted in the government lab. “The lab test showed that the presence of e-coli bacteria in quarry water is too high,” said Sreenivasan.

Meanwhile, the Environment Committee of the Legislative Assembly chaired by Mullakkara Ratnakaran will convene a sitting at the civil station on Thursday to discuss a clutch of petitions for and against the use of quarry water for drinking purposes.