Govt likely to retain grace mark system for Class X, XII

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, the state government is likely to retain awarding of grace marks in SSLC and Plus two examinations to students who excel in extra-curricular activities. The government may take a decision soon based on a report submitted by an expert committee led by former Director of public instruction KV Mohan Kumar to SCERT recommending to retain the system. However, the committee has recommended making some changes in the system in the future so as to avoid disparity in the marks obtained by students in sports and academic fields.

Earlier, the High Court had ordered the state government to do away with the practice of awarding grace marks to Class X and XII students for their extracurricular achievements following a petition filed by a student enrolled in CBSE syllabus. In the wake of the court direction, the government had constituted an expert committee to study and submit a report.

Following this, the committee made three sittings and majority of the members in the committee supported retaining grace mark system as it will encourage the students and also reflect on the overall results. But the members also suggested making the grace mark system more accountable to mitigate the disparity in awarding marks to the students who participate in sports and academic events. Now, the final call has to be taken by the government, sources said.

“The committee has decided to retain the grace mark system. But the committee also recommended changes to avoid disparity. So this may be applicable for the upcoming Class X and Class XII examinations of March 2020,” said B Aburaj, Director, SIET-Kerala and a member of the expert committee.

Sources said members from various fields of sports and arts had recommended retaining the grace mark system and the government will retain it for the time being. Sports council president Mercy Kuttan had earlier demanded to retain grace marks for students who participate in sports events.

Meanwhile, academicians wanted students, who participate in science and mathematics exhibitions and present papers, to be given priority. As per existing norms, a sports topper gets 25 grace marks, while a student who wins a presentation in mathematics gets 30 marks. Hence the committee was focused on resolving this disparity.

In July, the High Court had ordered the state government to implement the directives issued by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to do away with the practice of awarding grace marks to students appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations except in the case of ambiguity in the question papers.

The students appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in the state are awarded grace marks for participation in extracurricular activities. However, even the most meritorious students studying in the CBSE and ICSE streams lose out to the students passing out from the state syllabus schools while seeking admission for undergraduate courses due to the system of awarding grace marks, the petitioners had argued.

The government submitted that the representatives of the state board had informed the meeting that scrapping the practice of grace marks could not be implemented immediately and any change could be brought in only after holding discussions at various levels. The Higher Secondary Education Director had informed the government that a policy decision was required on the issue.