Home States Kerala

Govt likely to retain grace mark system for Class X, XII

Now, the final call has to be taken by the government, sources said. 

Published: 05th December 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, the state government is likely to retain awarding of grace marks in SSLC and Plus two examinations to students who excel in extra-curricular activities. The government may take a decision soon based on a report submitted by an expert committee led by former Director of public instruction KV Mohan Kumar to SCERT recommending to retain the system. However, the committee has recommended making some changes in the system in the future so as to avoid disparity in the marks obtained by students in sports and academic fields. 

Earlier, the High Court had ordered the state government to do away with the practice of awarding grace marks to Class X and XII students for their extracurricular achievements following a petition filed by a student enrolled in CBSE syllabus. In the wake of the court direction, the government had constituted an expert committee to study and submit a report. 

Following this, the committee made three sittings and majority of the members in the committee supported retaining grace mark system as it will encourage the students and also reflect on the overall results. But the members also suggested making the grace mark system more accountable to mitigate the disparity in awarding marks to the students who participate in sports and academic events. Now, the final call has to be taken by the government, sources said. 

“The committee has decided to retain the grace mark system. But the committee also recommended changes to avoid disparity. So this may be applicable for the upcoming Class X and Class XII examinations of March 2020,” said B Aburaj, Director, SIET-Kerala and a member of the expert committee.

Sources said members from various fields of sports and arts had recommended retaining the grace mark system and the government will retain it for the time being. Sports council president Mercy Kuttan had earlier demanded to retain grace marks for students who participate in sports events. 

Meanwhile, academicians wanted students, who participate in science and mathematics exhibitions and present papers, to be given priority. As per existing norms, a sports topper gets 25 grace marks, while a student who wins a presentation in mathematics gets 30 marks. Hence the committee was focused on resolving this disparity. 

Govt decision soon
The government may take a decision soon based on a report submitted by an expert committee

High Court order
In July, the High Court had ordered the state government to implement the directives issued by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to do away with the practice of awarding grace marks to students appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations except in the case of ambiguity in the question papers. 

The students appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in the state are awarded grace marks for participation in extracurricular activities. However, even the most meritorious students studying in the CBSE and ICSE streams lose out to the students passing out from the state syllabus schools while seeking admission for undergraduate courses due to the system of awarding grace marks, the petitioners had argued.

State govt’s stand
The government submitted that the representatives of the state board had informed the meeting that scrapping the practice of grace marks could not be implemented immediately and any change could be brought in only after holding discussions at various levels. The Higher Secondary Education Director had informed the government that a policy decision was required on the issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp