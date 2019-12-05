High Court dismisses petition against KSRTC’s Sabarimala bus fare

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the excess fare collected by the KSRTC from Sabarimala devotees travelling on the Nilakkal-Pampa route. Petitioner James Vadakkan argued that KSRTC’s policy of collecting 30 per cent extra fare during festival season and 25 per cent additional charge for services through ghat roads was illegal. The petitioner said that KSRTC bus services in Nilakkal-Pampa route were overcrowded.

However, the Division Bench dismissed the plea. The court adjourned to Thursday the hearing on a petition filed by Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) Sabarimala unit, seeking to allow hotels at sannidhanam to sell foods at a higher rate, considering the additional cost involved in transporting goods to the hilltop.

When the petition came up for hearing, the government submitted that it was not possible to allow shop owners to sell products at higher rates. The price of food and other articles was fixed by the district collector after holding a meeting with the traders.