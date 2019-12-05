Home States Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram press club secretary arrested for harassing colleague

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City police on Thursday arrested Thiruvananthapuram Press Club secretary M Radhakrishnan for allegedly subjecting a woman journalist to moral policing.

Radhakrishnan was arrested from the Press Club by a police team led by Cantonment Assistant Commissioner Suneesh Kumar after the women scribes affiliated with Network of Women in Media (NWMI) staged a sit-in outside the office.

Pettah police had registered a case against Radhakrishnan based on a complaint filed by a woman journalist, who was also his colleague, alleging moral policing.

The complainant had alleged that a group of men led by Radhakrishnan barged into her house near Pettah on Saturday night and manhandled her in front of her two children. One of the complainant's male friends had come to visit her at 10 pm and that was allegedly the reason for the attack.

The complainant alleged that the group caught the friend who had just left the house and attacked him. Alleging that the man came for illicit relationship, they barged into the house and misbehaved with the woman. When the woman insisted to ring up her husband, who is also a journalist, she was prevented from doing so. Alleging that the woman was having a relationship with her friend, Radhakrishnan demanded apology from both, said the complaint.

Following this, the police had booked Radhakrishnan on various charges, including assault with an intent of outraging modesty of woman, trespassing and causing hurt.
 

