KT Jaleel should quit, says Ramesh Chennithala

KOCHI: Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel in the wake of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s adverse comments on the deteriorating standards of the higher education system in connection with the moderation mark controversy in Mahatma Gandhi University.

“The matters pointed out by the Governor, who is the Chancellor, has substantiated what the opposition has been raising all along,” Chennithala told reporters here on Wednesday. Chennithala reiterated his allegation that Jaleel and his private secretary were involved in the illegal awarding of special moderation to a BTech student.

The UDF will take out marches to district collectorates on December 12 and the KPCC will organise protests on December 20 against the LDF government’s policies that have deepened the state’s financial crisis and the harm the government has done to the higher education sector, Chennithala said.