Man gets rigorous life term for sexually abusing 4-yr-old in Kasargod

A Bevco watchman was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at his house.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A Bevco watchman was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at his house. Kasaragod Additional Sessions Judge PS Sasikumar sentenced Raveendran, 45, of Paduppu under Section 376 (AB) of the IPC, the first conviction under the section in the state. It was introduced last year following the outrage over the Kathua rape incident. He was charged with aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Section 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. 

Man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl

A watchman of an outlet of Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (BEVCO) has been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at his house. Kasaragod Additional Sessions Judge P S Sasikumar sentenced Raveendran, 45, of Paduppu under Section 376 (AB) of the IPC. Raveendran’s conviction under Section 376 (AB) of the IPC is the first in Kerala, after it was introduced last year following the outrage over the Kathua rape incident, said a court official.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 — promulgated on April 21, 2018 — introduced three new offences relating to the rape of minors. Under Section 376 (AB), the rape of a girl below the age of 12 years attracts rigorous imprisonment of at least 20 years, or life imprisonment and fine, or with death. “The court sentenced Raveendran to life imprisonment till the end of his life,” said prosecution lawyer Prakash Ammannaya.

Raveendran allegedly assaulted the girl when she came to his house. The Bedakam police registered the case on September 9, 2018. He was charged with aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Section 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The case was investigated by DySP Harishchandra Naik of Special Mobile Squad, which looks into crimes against Dalits and Adivasis.

