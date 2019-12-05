Mobile phone use banned at Sannidhanam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has banned the use of mobile phones at the Sannidhanam of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. Devotees should compulsorily switch off their phones before climbing the holy steps, TDB officers said.The Board has asked devotees to switch off the phones when they arrive at the valiyanadapandal before proceeding to the holy steps.

The ban is in the backdrop of pictures and videos of the sanctum sanctorum circulating on the social media. This had invited sharp criticism from various quarters since photography was strictly banned in the inner portion of the temple owing to safety and religious reasons. In the first phase, the officers will warn devotees who violate the rule. If they are found using the phones again, the gadgets will be seized and visuals would be deleted.