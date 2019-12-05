TDB moves HC against jaggery contractor for breach of deal

Home States Kerala

SABARIMALA:  The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has approached the Kerala High Court against Maharashtra-based Vardhaman Agro Processing Ltd for its failure to supply the contracted quantities of jaggery used for the production of aravana and appam. The contractor had agreed to supply  20 lakh kg of jaggery before November 15.

The total quantity needed was 40 lakh kg for the entire 2019-2020 pilgrimage season. The Board decided to move legally after the contractor supplied only about 3 lakh kg by mid-November, sources said. The supply shortage forced TDB to buy 10 lakh kg of jaggery from open market for higher price.

Of this, 5 lakh kg would be available for the production in a couple of days, sources added.However, shortage of jaggery will not affect aravana supply. The buffer stock of aravana prasadam at godowns stood at 18 lakh, sources said.

