Children found eating soil: Father arrested based on assault charges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vanchiyoor police on Thursday night arrested Kunjumon, of Kaithamukku near Vanchiyoor, father of the children who are lodged at Kerala State Council for Child Welfare owing to acute poverty. He will be produced in court on Friday. The arrest follows the complaint given by the kids and their mother that he used to assault them.

It may be recalled that the mother was forced to hand over four of their six children to the child welfare council after she found it difficult to look after the children following acute poverty. There were reports that one of the children had eaten mud owing to hunger.

Kerala State Child Welfare Committee general secretary S P Deepak said that the children had complained that they were often assaulted by their father. The Child Welfare Committee had forwarded the complaint to the police.