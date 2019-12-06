Homemaker’s plaint: Priest charged with rape

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Chevayur police have filed an FIR against Fr Manoj Jacob Plakoottam of Thamarassery diocese for allegedly raping a housewife, two years ago.

According to the complaint lodged by the 45-year-old woman, the accused raped her at her rented house at Kannadikkal here on June 15, 2017. Fr Manoj was then the vicar of Chevayur Nithyasahaya Matha church. Due to fear, the woman didn’t approach the police. She went abroad afterwards and the plaint was lodged on December 4 after coming back here.

According to the police, rape charge under IPC 376 has been slapped on the vicar. It is learnt the woman had alerted the Church authorities of the incident and Fr Manoj was removed from the vicar post since then. According to a source, the accused is pursuing higher studies now.