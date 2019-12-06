Home States Kerala

Local bodies perform poorly in plan fund utilisation; Ernakulam fares worst

With 36.9 per cent fund use, Kannur tops the list among other districts in the state

Published: 06th December 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The economic slowdown and reduced Central assistance have severely hit the plan fund utilisation of the state’s local bodies in the 2019-20 financial year.Sample this: Of their total plan outlay of Rs 6,882.97 crore, the local bodies have only utilised Rs 2,288.92 crore, or 33.25 per cent, so far this year. This comes despite the government issuing a directive at the start of the financial year to all local bodies to utilise 75 per cent of the funds by December.

Surprisingly, Ernakulam district, which topped in the state last year with a plan fund utilisation of more than 80 per cent, is the poorest performer this year. Local bodies in the district spent just 30.08 per cent of their total allocation of Rs 619.2 crore.

Kochi Corporation is also to be blamed for the district’s poor performance. Having utilised just 22.81 per cent of its total allocation of nearly Rs 120 crore, the civic body is behind the other five corporations in the state.

While Kannur is top among other districts in plan fund utilisation, it has nothing to boast about as it has utilised 36.9 per cent of its plan fund allocation of Rs 409.79 crore. In second place is Wayanad district which has utilised 35.72 per cent of its allocation of Rs 233.09 crore, while Idukki district stands third, having spent 35.29 per cent of its total outlay of Rs 342.19 crore.

According to the authorities concerned, the low utilisation is a result of, among other things, the government’s restrictions on passing treasury bills.

“The model code of conduct enforced in the district for the Parliament elections and later for the bypoll in Ernakulam assembly constituency also played a major role in low utilisation of plan funds. The government also withheld treasury bills. While it used to sanction bills up to Rs 20 lakh earlier, the government is now not sanctioning bills above Rs 5 lakh owing to financial issues,” said Dolly Kuriakose, Ernakulam district panchayat president who is also the chairperson of the District Planning Commission.
Due to the non-payment issue, contractors refrained from taking up various work. This too resulted in low plan fund utilisation,” she said.

Government clueless
The government is clueless about sourcing funds to allocate it to local bodies. Sources in the Local Self-Government Department said the government was also planning to withhold the funds that were allocated for spillover projects.

“The government is not in a position to fund spillover projects. The department will conduct a review meeting in all local bodies soon for speedy implementation of projects. The restrictions imposed on passing the treasury bills will be lifted soon,” the source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp