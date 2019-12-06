Local bodies perform poorly in plan fund utilisation; Ernakulam fares worst

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The economic slowdown and reduced Central assistance have severely hit the plan fund utilisation of the state’s local bodies in the 2019-20 financial year.Sample this: Of their total plan outlay of Rs 6,882.97 crore, the local bodies have only utilised Rs 2,288.92 crore, or 33.25 per cent, so far this year. This comes despite the government issuing a directive at the start of the financial year to all local bodies to utilise 75 per cent of the funds by December.

Surprisingly, Ernakulam district, which topped in the state last year with a plan fund utilisation of more than 80 per cent, is the poorest performer this year. Local bodies in the district spent just 30.08 per cent of their total allocation of Rs 619.2 crore.

Kochi Corporation is also to be blamed for the district’s poor performance. Having utilised just 22.81 per cent of its total allocation of nearly Rs 120 crore, the civic body is behind the other five corporations in the state.

While Kannur is top among other districts in plan fund utilisation, it has nothing to boast about as it has utilised 36.9 per cent of its plan fund allocation of Rs 409.79 crore. In second place is Wayanad district which has utilised 35.72 per cent of its allocation of Rs 233.09 crore, while Idukki district stands third, having spent 35.29 per cent of its total outlay of Rs 342.19 crore.

According to the authorities concerned, the low utilisation is a result of, among other things, the government’s restrictions on passing treasury bills.

“The model code of conduct enforced in the district for the Parliament elections and later for the bypoll in Ernakulam assembly constituency also played a major role in low utilisation of plan funds. The government also withheld treasury bills. While it used to sanction bills up to Rs 20 lakh earlier, the government is now not sanctioning bills above Rs 5 lakh owing to financial issues,” said Dolly Kuriakose, Ernakulam district panchayat president who is also the chairperson of the District Planning Commission.

Due to the non-payment issue, contractors refrained from taking up various work. This too resulted in low plan fund utilisation,” she said.

Government clueless

The government is clueless about sourcing funds to allocate it to local bodies. Sources in the Local Self-Government Department said the government was also planning to withhold the funds that were allocated for spillover projects.

“The government is not in a position to fund spillover projects. The department will conduct a review meeting in all local bodies soon for speedy implementation of projects. The restrictions imposed on passing the treasury bills will be lifted soon,” the source said.