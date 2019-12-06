MGU answer scripts row: Guv Khan seeks report from vice-chancellor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday directed the vice-chancellor of MG University to furnish a detailed report following complaints that a syndicate member of the varsity requested for answer scripts of the MCom fourth semester examination prior to the publication of results.



The Governor sought the report on the basis of a complaint submitted by RS Sasikumar of the Save University Campaign Committee. The issue relates to a letter written by syndicate member R Pragash, asking the Controller of Examinations to provide details, including answer scripts of 31 students, who had appeared for the MCom fourth semester Advanced Cost Accounting examination.

The Syndicate member’s letter was also endorsed by Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas.Last month, the Vice Chancellor had written to the Governor admitting that R Pragash, who is the convener of the Syndicate subcommittee on Examination Affairs, had sought answer scripts of candidates. Sabu Thomas said the Syndicate member wanted the answer scripts for validating some exam-related anomaly.

The vice-chancellor, who endorsed the Syndicate member’s request, told the Governor that he would be ‘more careful’ while considering such requests in future. Sources in the Raj Bhavan said the Governor was not satisfied with the VC’s version which explains why he has once again sought a clarification on the matter.