No temporary secretary, says CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst reports that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is going on leave, the CPM has come out with an official statement denying reports in this regard. However it’s learnt that the party has been actively looking to appoint a new secretary.

There are indications that instead of giving charge to one leader, the secretariat may even decide to entrust the responsibility with the party centre, for the time being.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, the CPM state secretariat termed reports in this regard baseless. “Media reports that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has requested for leave and a temporary secretary will be appointed are baseless,” said the secretariat.

Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai also termed reports mere speculation. “No discussions were held in this regard. Kodiyeri will attend the party meetings,” said Pillai.

However, there are indications that the CPM state committee meet on December 21 and 22 will discuss having a new party secretary in place. It is learnt that the statement issued by the party is part of an attempt to stop speculation in this regard, for the time being at least.

Kodiyeri had gone to the US for treatment in October. Though he returned by the end of November, he has not been active in the party for some time. It is learnt that Kodiyeri has been advised rest and further treatment. He is likely to go back to the US for further treatment.With local body polls coming up next year, the secretary will have to dedicate more time for the party.

It was in this backdrop that reports surfaced that the party might consider having a new secretary in place of Kodiyeri. M V Govindan, who has been coordinating the day-to-day activities at the party state headquarters, could be the next secretary, say party sources.