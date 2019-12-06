Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate IFFK on Friday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at Nishagandhi at 6pm here on Friday.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at Nishagandhi at 6pm here on Friday. Minister A K Balan will preside over the function while Minister Kadakampally Surendran will be the chief guest. Actor Sarada will be the special guest.

Festival book will be released by Mayor K Sreekumar by handing it over to V K Prasanth, MLA. The festival bulletin will be released by district panchayat president V K Madhu by handing it over to KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar. Inaugural movie ‘Passed By Sensor’ will be screened after the opening ceremony.

The screenings of various movies will begin at 10am on Friday. Across various venues, 8,998 seats will be available for the fest. Nishagandhi, the open theatre with 3,500 seats, is the biggest venue. Important movie screenings will be held here including the midnight screening of the movie ‘Door Lock’. The movie will be screened by midnight on the fourth day.

‘Kanthan’ to feature in Kaleidoscope
The 24th IFFK will feature debutante director Shareef Easa’s state award-winning film, ‘Kanthan: The Lover of Colour’, in the Kaleidoscope segment. The movie will have its first screening on Saturday noon at the Kripa theatre. This will be the first Malayalam film to be screened in this edition of IFFK. The film will also have two more screenings - on December 10 at 8.45pm and December 13 at noon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan IFFK
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp