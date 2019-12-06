Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate IFFK on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at Nishagandhi at 6pm here on Friday. Minister A K Balan will preside over the function while Minister Kadakampally Surendran will be the chief guest. Actor Sarada will be the special guest.

Festival book will be released by Mayor K Sreekumar by handing it over to V K Prasanth, MLA. The festival bulletin will be released by district panchayat president V K Madhu by handing it over to KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar. Inaugural movie ‘Passed By Sensor’ will be screened after the opening ceremony.

The screenings of various movies will begin at 10am on Friday. Across various venues, 8,998 seats will be available for the fest. Nishagandhi, the open theatre with 3,500 seats, is the biggest venue. Important movie screenings will be held here including the midnight screening of the movie ‘Door Lock’. The movie will be screened by midnight on the fourth day.

‘Kanthan’ to feature in Kaleidoscope

The 24th IFFK will feature debutante director Shareef Easa’s state award-winning film, ‘Kanthan: The Lover of Colour’, in the Kaleidoscope segment. The movie will have its first screening on Saturday noon at the Kripa theatre. This will be the first Malayalam film to be screened in this edition of IFFK. The film will also have two more screenings - on December 10 at 8.45pm and December 13 at noon.