Pocso: Cops yet to verify charges levelled against deputy tahsildar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram rural police have registered a case under POCSO Act against a deputy tahsildar for ‘inappropriately touching’ his 10-year-old daughter.

The police said the case was registered two weeks ago after the stepmother of the child approached the police. The girl’s mother had died a few years ago after which her father, the deputy tahsildar, married another woman.

The police said they are handling the case with utmost caution as they want to check whether the domestic discord between the husband and the wife had led to filing of the case.

“We are checking whether the discord between the couple has got anything to do with the complaint. We are checking whether the complaint is genuine. If we find so, we will take strong action,” said a senior officer in the district rural police.

As per police sources, the step mother had complained that the girl felt uncomfortable after being touched inappropriately by her father.

“The complaint did not say whether there was sexual penetration. The child also gave contradicting statements. Statements of the elder sister of the child were also recorded. The step mother alleged that her husband had also behaved inappropriately with the elder child,