School facilities not enough to provide children with good experience: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Facilities, including infrastructure, in most schools in the state are the best in the country, but they are still not enough to provide children with good learning experience, said Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

He was referring to the incident in which 10-year-old girl Shehla Sherin died after a snake bit her inside her classroom in Sultan Bathery. Rahul was speaking after inaugurating a new block of the Karuvarakundu Government HSS at Wadoor near here on Thursday.

Rahul also asked the Central and state governments to provide school authorities with enough fund to develop infrastructure.

“I’ll continue to raise the issues of people in the Wayanad constituency, including lack of infrastructure in schools, in the parliament. I’ll also consider the pleas submitted by the people here,” said Rahul.



He advised students to keep their minds free of hatred and anger.“One should be as curious as a child. An innocent child won’t keep hatred and anger in mind. If you’re free from that, then you’ll be able to live like a curious child,” said Rahul.