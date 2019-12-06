Security tightened at Sabarimala for three days

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Tight security has been imposed at Sanidhanam and surrounding areas for three days from Thursday. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, police special officer AA Srinivas said that security was tightened on the temple premises from Thursday evening to Saturday morning without affecting the ongoing customs and practices of the temple.

As part of the restrictions, breaking of ghee coconuts will not allowed on the vessel kept on the south-east side of Sopanam on Friday. Instead pilgrims can do it on the container kept on the western side of Sopanam.

VIP darsan will be restricted and darsan for pilgrims will be allowed without any constraints on the queue in front of the Sreekovil on Friday.Identity cards have been made compulsory for all employees, including those working in hotels and shops.

As part of the security measures, aerial patrolling will be undertaken at Sabarimala. Tight security will be imposed on key installations and police personnel will be deployed near water storage tanks. NDRF deputy commandant Vijayan and Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Rajendra Prasad were present at the press conference.