SI’s death to be probed by Crime Branch team

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A Crime Branch team led by DySP P A Antony will investigate the death of C K Anilkumar, 44, a sub inspector attached to the Police Academy, Thrissur. Anilkumar had committed suicide at his native place Vazhavara near Kattappana on Wednesday. A suicide note left by the deceased said he was ending life owing to mental torture and pressure at the work place.

Anilkumar’s was missing from Tuesday. While efforts were on to trace Anilkumar, the Kattappana police found that he had committed suicide near the premises of his house at Vazhavara.

During the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, it was assumed that Anilkumar had committed suicide by consuming poison. However, a suicide note found by the police from Anilkumar revealed that he was mentally harassed by his colleagues, including an ASI and three other officials. Meanwhile, Anilkumar’s brother Suresh Kumar told mediapersons that his brother suffered severe stress at his workplace. “The officials didn’t sanction him leave when he wanted to come home for urgent matters. He had applied for leave to come to his house at Vazhavara when our mother fell ill. However the officials didn’t grant him leave and he was unable to come home,” Suresh Kumar said.

He said Anilkumar incurred heavy financial liabilities from the canteen he had run at the academy. “He had to bear mental harassment from his colleagues on the issue,” Suresh Kumar said.Anilkumar’s wife Priya, who is also an employee in the police department, said that her husband had been under severe mental stress for the past one month.