State secretariat meet to be crucial

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: WITH speculations rife that CPM is looking for a new secretary, the party’s state secretariat meet on Friday will be crucial. There are indications that Kodiyeri’s leave would not be ‘officially’ discussed in the secretariat meet.

Amidst rumours, Pinarayi and senior leader A K Balan held talks with Kodiyeri at AKG Centre.

The final decision could be taken by the state committee meet.

Sources said the party wants to delay the decision as the leadership is weighing on various options.

Meanwhile, the stand taken by the politburo will be important.

On Thursday the available politburo met in New Delhi and discussed the issue. It was the upper body of the party that coordinated the activities when Kodiyeri went to the US for treatment.

However, general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters in New Delhi that Kodiyeri has not applied for leave.