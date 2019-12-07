After onion, soaring rice prices stump govt, layman

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the prices of onion and shallot went through the roof, the increase in rice price has added to the worry of consumers. Popular rice varieties have recorded the year’s highest prices since November.



The state average prices of popular Jaya and Kuruva varieties on Thursday were Rs 38.04 and Rs 36.14 a kg, respectively, according to the data with the economics and statistics department. The highest price for Jaya was recorded in Kottayam, Rs 41, followed by Kozhikode and Ernakulam, Rs 40. Kozhikode recorded the highest price for Kurava, Rs 40, followed by Thrissur, Rs 38.



The state average prices of Matta and Andhra Vella were Rs 40.46 and Rs 37.65 a kg, respectively.

The increase in the rice prices has come as a surprise for market experts in the Civil Supplies Department. They suspect the slow rise in prices since November could be because of a foul play by wholesale traders.

There was no major crop damage, procurement or transportation issues which are the normal reasons for an upward spiral, officials said.



The civil supplies minister’s office said the government has not planned a market intervention programme for rice so far. A decision will be taken after watching the trend for a few more days, said a senior official.

The state has also requested the Centre for supply of pulses including toor dal and Bengal gram at subsidised prices. “The state will buy them if the prices and quality are satisfactory,” he added.

Onions to reach state on December 12



Meanwhile, the state’s share from the onion import by the Centre is expected to be brought to Kerala on December 12.



“The consignment will reach the Mumbai port on December 10. We expect to bring our share by 12th,” the officer said.