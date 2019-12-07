Home States Kerala

Can prosecution prove snakebite case without postmortem report, asks HC

The prosecution said the police did not intend to arrest the petitioners and conduct custodial interrogation.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Shehla Sherin

Shehla Sherin (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government how the prosecution could prove the criminal culpability of the accused in the death of Shehla Sherin, a Class V student of Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Sultan Bathery, during the trial without any scientific evidence, including postmortem report. The court also asked whether postmortem was carried out and the presence of snake venom detected.

Justice Alexander Thomas made the observation while considering the anticipatory bail pleas of first accused C V Shajil, a teacher of the school, and third accused KK Mohanan, vice-principal of the school.
Sulthan Bathery police had registered a case against the accused under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 of IPC R/W Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 (Care and Protection of Children). The petitioners approached the court apprehending arrest in the case.

M P Ashok Kumar, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the death of Shehla was only a suspected case of snakebite and no postmortem was conducted to prove the cause of demise. Senior government pleader C K Suresh submitted that there was ample evidence to prove the offence against the accused persons.

He also said autopsy was not done following the request of the parents. It was the unnecessary intervention of the first accused, which delayed timely hospitalisation. Then the court asked how the legal responsibility could be fixed on him when he was not the class teacher of Shehla.

The court directed the police to file a statement explaining the evidence against the accused persons to prove their criminal culpability. The prosecution said the police did not intend to arrest the petitioners and conduct custodial interrogation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court snakebite death Shehla Sherin
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp