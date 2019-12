By PTI

KOLLAM: Four people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

Among the arrested were a lodge owner and the girl's aunt, the police said.

One of the accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody, they said.

The three others are in police custody.

Investigations began after the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police.