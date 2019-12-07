Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan justifies foreign trip, says Rs 300 crore investment assured

He said the state has also decided to enhance the educational system by cooperating with various universities.

Published: 07th December 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the delegation he headed for what he called as an official trip to Japan and Korea has ensured investments worth Rs 300 crore.

In his first press meet here after the trip dubbed by the opposition as a leisure trip, the Chief Minister said, "Just ask the officials whether it was a leisure trip or not.

Ask them how hectic our schedule was. The Opposition has a habit of criticising everything. " Rubbishing the allegation that the state government had to bear the expenses of the family members travelling with the ministers, he said, "We will never stoop that low. We don't have to use the government fund to take our families abroad." The chief minister said a Japanese company Nitta Gelatin, which has a strong base in Kerala for the last four decades, has decided to invest Rs 200 crore.

"Apart from Nitta Gelatin, Terumo Corporation will invest Rs 105 crore in Thiruvananthapuram Terumo Penpol. This will help Kerala manufacture 10 per cent of the blood bags required in the world," Vijayan said.

The chief minister said the state government has signed a letter of intent with the Toshiba. He explained the various agreements the government has signed with various companies in Japan and Korea.

He said the state has also decided to enhance the educational system by cooperating with various universities.

On the allegation of renting out a helicopter meant for the police, he said the government's decision was taken after a study by a high-level committee led by the chief secretary and other heads of department.

"The heads of the department concerned had met the chief secretary many times and discussed the matter before finalising it. The government accepted this decision after a detailed study and survey by also a technical committee comprising experts of the Indian Air Force," Vijayan said.

He denied the allegation that there were other companies which offered the chopper service for a lesser price.

"We never invited tender from any private companies. Pawan Hans is a public sector undertaking under the central government. We are getting a 11-seater helicopter for the use of the police," Vijayan said.

He said the contract includes fuel, maintenance, staff, backup support, safety and others. Vijayan said that in case the service of the chopper was needed for disaster response, it could be made available.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp