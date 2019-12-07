Home States Kerala

Sabarimala prasadam to be sold at Pampa

Earlier, the TDB headed by Raman Bhattathiripad had tried unsuccessfully to sell Sabarimala prasadam at Pampa.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: In a controversial move,  Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB) has decided to sell Sabarimala prasadam, including aravana and appam, outside the temple premises at Pampa from December 10.

Offering prasadam outside the temple premises -- the proposed counter at Pampa for prasadam sale is situated 5 km away from the Lord Ayyappa temple -- constitutes a direct violation of the temple practices.  
Earlier, the TDB headed by Raman Bhattathiripad had tried unsuccessfully to sell Sabarimala prasadam at Pampa. The move was dropped following protest from devotees. Besides, there were hardly any takers for the same.

Groundwork starts
The devaswom authorities have begun preparations for the prasadam sale by opening a counter on the premises of the Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple. And tractors will be used to transport the prasadam to Pampa which will be stocked at the devaswom godown there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Pampa
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp