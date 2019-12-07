Sabarimala prasadam to be sold at Pampa

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: In a controversial move, Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB) has decided to sell Sabarimala prasadam, including aravana and appam, outside the temple premises at Pampa from December 10.



Offering prasadam outside the temple premises -- the proposed counter at Pampa for prasadam sale is situated 5 km away from the Lord Ayyappa temple -- constitutes a direct violation of the temple practices.

Earlier, the TDB headed by Raman Bhattathiripad had tried unsuccessfully to sell Sabarimala prasadam at Pampa. The move was dropped following protest from devotees. Besides, there were hardly any takers for the same.

Groundwork starts

The devaswom authorities have begun preparations for the prasadam sale by opening a counter on the premises of the Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple. And tractors will be used to transport the prasadam to Pampa which will be stocked at the devaswom godown there.