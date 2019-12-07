Home States Kerala

Winemakers’ worry: Will our efforts go fruitless?

By Anu Kuruvilla
KOCHI: The Excise Department’s order to treat making of wine at home a non-bailable offence may have come a bit too late. Reason: Most people, especially housewives, who make wine at home, have already bottled the beverage and even distributed them for use this Christmas.

“The wine-making process starts at least two months before Christmas,” said Beena Toji, a Kochi-based housewife, who has been making wine at her home for the past several years.

 An order issued by the Excise Department early this week cautioned that the Christmas tradition of making wine at home will be treated as a non-bailable offence. The order had those making wine in their homes worried since almost all of them had already bottled their wine for use during this Christmas. “It is even frightening to mention the name wine out in the open,” said Beena.

“The grapes are prepared and stored to ferment for at least two months. Of course, the alcohol content of the wine can be controlled by adjusting the quantity of sugar and yeast,” she said. In the end, no matter what, the wine will indeed have some amount of alcohol, she said.

A homemaker who prepares wine for her family and friends, said one cannot imagine a basket of Christmas goodies without wine. “I have been making wine for my family and friends as per request for many years. This year too, I made wine, which has matured for consumption,” she said.
According to Anna, her’s is not a commercial operation. “It is for just friends and family. Why should I let the wine I made go waste?” she asked.

As for the wine with low alcohol content, Anna said: “Some people do experiment with the ingredients. But it is near to impossible to make wine that has no alcohol in it.”

Preena Arul, another homemaker, said she gives wine to her friends and neighbours only if they ask her and if she has some left after saving for her family’s use. “There are people who sell wine. The rates range from `200 to more than `500 for a bottle of 750 ml. The rates vary,” she said.  

Meanwhile, A S Ranjith, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam, said: “The department will be strictly monitoring the sale of wine tagged as homemade. The circular was not to target people making wines at home for their own consumption. Action will be taken against winemakers who prepare and sell wine in large quantities illegally.”

“The very act of making wine anywhere is a crime,” he said. “If the fermentation process is involved, the drink easily falls under the fermented liquor category. And you require a licence to make such drinks,” he said.

As per the KeralaAbkari Act, brewing wine having alcohol content at home is an offence under Section 58, while selling it is punishable under Section 55 (i).

Types of wine

Those with high alcohol content
Prepared using large quantities of sugar and yeast
Those with lower alcohol content
Prepared using a negligible amount of sugar
A very small quantity of yeast is used
Sometimes wheat is used
Price of wine
Ranges from Rs 200 to more than RS 500 per 750 ml

