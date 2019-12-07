Woman buried 42 days after death

ALAPPUZHA: After 42 days, the body of Mariyamma Rajan of Kizhakkeveetil, Kattachira, who belonged to the Jacobite faction, was finally buried at St Mary’s Church, Kattachira, near Mavelikkara. The relatives of the deceased and Jacobite faction members forcefully entered the church cemetery and buried the body during the early hours of Friday.
The funeral of the 91-year-old woman, who died on October 26, was delayed following a standoff between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions over church ownership.
The woman’s relatives had kept the body in a temporary vault on the house premises, expecting a favourable decision from the court. However, the undue delay forced the family and Jacobite faction members to bury the body forcefully.
“Only a few police personnel were deployed in the church. The Jacobite faction members broke open the cemetery gate and entered the compound. The police personnel on duty could not stop them. We have registered a case against the relatives and some Jacobite faction members,” said the police.
