Home States Kerala

Woman buried 42 days after death

The woman’s relatives had kept the body in a temporary vault on the house premises, expecting a favourable decision from the court.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: After 42 days, the body of Mariyamma Rajan of Kizhakkeveetil, Kattachira, who belonged to the Jacobite faction, was finally buried at St Mary’s Church, Kattachira, near Mavelikkara. The relatives of the deceased and Jacobite faction members forcefully entered the church cemetery and buried the body during the early hours of Friday.

The funeral of the 91-year-old woman, who died on October 26, was delayed following a standoff between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions over church ownership.

The woman’s relatives had kept the body in a temporary vault on the house premises, expecting a favourable decision from the court. However, the undue delay forced the family and Jacobite faction members to bury the body forcefully.

“Only a few police personnel were deployed in the church. The Jacobite faction members broke open the cemetery gate and entered the compound. The police personnel on duty could not stop them. We have registered a case against the relatives and some Jacobite faction members,” said the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp