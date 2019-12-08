Home States Kerala

7 held in Kollam for forcing teenager into prostitution

According to the police, on November 7, the girl’s mother lodged a missing complaint with the Anchalammoodu police.

Published: 08th December 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Seven persons, including a lodge manager and two women, were arrested on charges of forcing a teenage girl into prostitution.

Anchalummoodu police on Saturday nabbed three persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. On Friday, four others, including three employees of a lodge and the girl’s aunt, were arrested.

As per the victim’s statement, it is alleged that the women, who are her relatives (one is her mother’s sister and the other is her uncle’s wife) secretly filmed her taking bath. They then started blackmailing her with the video clip and took her to lodges and homestays in Kollam where she was subjected to rape several times,” said Nizar A, Anchalammoodu SI.

According to the police, on November 7, the girl’s mother lodged a missing complaint with the Anchalammoodu police. The following day, the mother along with her daughter came to the station to report that the girl had returned. “On questioning, the teenager claimed that she tried to elope with a guy with whom she was in a relationship,” said the officer.

Not satisfied with her answer, the police started a probe and it came to light that she was sexually assaulted several times.

