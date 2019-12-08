An app to integrate production chain in coconut farming sector

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: Extending a helping hand to the crisis-hit farmers in Kerala, who have been afflicted by the acute shortage of coconut palm climbers in the state, the Coir Department has developed aHope, an app aiming to integrate the whole production chain from coconut plucking to product assembly. The biggest beneficiary of the project will be the farmer as it creates a pool of coconut climbers who will pluck the nuts exactly on completion of the 45-day harvest cycle and assures better price for the produce.



“The app has been designed aiming to ensure availability of quality coconut husk for the coir industry. However, it will be beneficial to the farmers as they will no longer have to run around in search of coconut palm climbers. They will get better price for the produce. The primary cooperative banks and Kudumbashree units can dry the nuts and produce coconut oil which will be sold locally. The husk will go to the spinning units where it will be processed into fibre. This will create a vibrant value chain,” Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told TNIE.



The app has been developed by The Centre for Management Development, in association with mByom, a consulting and management start-up. The minister will interact with representatives of 100 primary cooperative societies at the venue of Coir Kerala Fair on Sunday, where he will make a presentation of the project.



“The primary cooperative societies or Kudumbashree units will form clusters at the village level for collection of coconut. They will conduct a survey at the local level and save online the data regarding the number of trees and owners. Later a pool of climbers will be formed and each one will be allotted an area. These climbers will pluck the nuts in 45-day cycles. The app will alert the owner, the climber and the cluster about the cycle,” explained State Planning Board Industries and Infrastructure Division chief N R Joy.



The new system will ensure regular job for coconut palm climbers.

There is reluctance among youngsters to take up the job due to the risk and arduous labour involved. Where there is shortage of climbers, the clusters can employ migrant labourers also.

The integration will ensure regular supply of coconut husk to the coir units and end Kerala’s dependence on Tamil Nadu for fibre, he said.