Four fishermen from Kollam go missing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four fishermen who went for fishing from Sakthikulangara fishing harbour went missing in the high seas on Saturday night.

As per local accounts, the fishermen were on board 'Snehithan' boat owned by Kollam Kavanad native Majid. According to Coastal Police, upon receiving a call for help from the fishermen a search party was assigned to locate them but they were not able to trace them.

Though the search operation was resumed on Sunday, the fishermen are yet to be located. Meanwhile, it is said that the fishermen get stranded after the fishing net gets stuck in the propeller of the fishing boat.

The fishermen who went missing on the seas are yet to be identified.