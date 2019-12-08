Governor's letter: KT Jaleel challenges Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel has said that he would do whatever the opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala says if there is any negative remarks against his intervention in the Governor’s reply letter in the ‘mark donation’ row.



He challenged Chennithala to disclose the content of the Governor’s letter. The minister was interacting with mediapersons here on Saturday.

“Chennithala has approached the Governor, complaining that my office had inappropriately intervened in the mark donation in MG University. The Governor has given a reply to Chennithala on that. If there is any negative remark against me or my office in that letter, I am ready to obey whatever the opposition leader says,” Jaleel stated.



Further, he said that these kinds of politically-motivated allegations did not affect him from delivering his duty.