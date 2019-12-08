Sabarimala income shoots up to Rs 69.39 crore

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The aggregate income of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple during first 20 days ending December 6 of the 2019-20 pilgrimage season shot up by Rs 27.55 crore to Rs 69.39 crore.

Travancore Devaswom Board member Vijayakumar said the total revenue during the corresponding period of the 2018-2019 pilgrimage season was Rs 41.84 crore.



Of the total revenue, the income from the sale of aravana prasadam stood at Rs 28.26 crore during the period under review as against Rs 14.13 crore during the same period in the last pilgrimage season, he said. The income from the sale of appam prasadam came to Rs 4.2 crore during the first 20 days of the ongoing season in contrast to Rs 1.32 crore during the corresponding period of the previous season, Vijayakumar said.



Hundi collection

The total hundi collection during the period ending December 6 of the ongoing season stood at Rs 23.58 crore as against Rs 16.21 crore during the same period last pilgrimage season, the TDB member said. The earnings from the sale of ‘neyyabhishekam’ coupons during the period under review came to Rs 55.72 lakh in contrast to Rs 34.46 lakh during the same period in the last season, he said. The revenue from accommodation facilities stood at Rs 1.4 crore during the first 20 days of the current season as against Rs 88.83 lakh during the last season, he said.

Eight died of heart attack while trekking Sabarimala

T’Puram: During this year’s Mandala-Makaravilakku season, eight persons died due to cardiac arrest. According to the Health Department, a total of 75 heart attack incidents were reported within 21 days of the season and of these 67 were rescued by giving timely medical assistance. Those who had to seek medical attention for heart attack range from 20 to 76 years of age. “The journey between Pampa and Sannidhanam and back could trigger a lot of health problems even in a healthy person. Thus the directives of the department will have to be followed to avoid any casualty,” said health minister K K Shailaja.



“From Pampa to Sannidhanam the department has set up 15 emergency medical centres and automated external defibrillator device for diagnosing life-threatening cardiac problems. A total of 14,712 devotees used these centres till date,” the statement said.