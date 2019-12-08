Soil-eating incident: Child welfare Council does a U-Turn

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has taken a U-turn in the soil-eating incident at Kaithamukku in the Sreekandeswaram ward. The council which had said that the children had to eat soil to satisfy their hunger till the other day, now states that it was out of misapprehension that it arrived at such a conclusion. The council also stated that the findings of the Kerala State Child Right’s Commission are ‘an accurate one.’



Child Welfare Council general secretary S P Deepak said in a statement, “the report of the commission in the Kaithamukku incident is final. The council accepts its findings and assumptions.” In the statement, the general secretary alleged that a sinister move is on to portray the state government in bad light and added that as the commission’s finding is final, the report on the soil-eating incident should have to be outrightly rejected.



Earlier, at a press conference, Deepak said that it was based on ground reports that the council came to such a conclusion. The soil-eating row had led to a war of words between the two bodies as the council which first released a report that the children had to eat soil to satisfy their hunger was questioned by Child Right’s Commission chairman P Suresh. While dismissing the report as ‘baseless’, Suresh had also blamed authorities of the Kerala State Council For Child Welfare for wrongly interpreting the incident.

The row which discredited the state government at the national level also resulted in the intervention of agencies like the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights which had sent its member Rosy Taba on a fact-finding mission to the state. It is said the council’s change in stance is due to pressure from the government.