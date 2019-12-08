Home States Kerala

Soil-eating incident: Child welfare Council does a U-Turn

The council also stated that the findings of the Kerala State Child Right’s Commission are ‘an accurate one.’

Published: 08th December 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

The woman with her infant child at their shack | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has taken a U-turn in the soil-eating incident at Kaithamukku in the Sreekandeswaram ward. The council which had said that the children had to eat soil to satisfy their hunger till the other day, now states that it was out of misapprehension that it arrived at such a conclusion. The council also stated that the findings of the Kerala State Child Right’s Commission are ‘an accurate one.’

Child Welfare Council general secretary S P Deepak said in a statement, “the report of the commission in the Kaithamukku incident is final. The council accepts its findings and assumptions.” In the statement, the general secretary alleged that a sinister move is on to portray the state government in bad light and added that as the commission’s finding is final, the report on the soil-eating incident  should have to be outrightly rejected.

Earlier, at a press conference, Deepak said that it was based on ground reports that the council came to such a conclusion. The soil-eating row had led to a war of words between the two bodies as the council which first released a report that the children had to eat soil to satisfy their hunger was questioned by Child Right’s Commission chairman P Suresh. While dismissing the report as ‘baseless’, Suresh had also blamed authorities of the Kerala State Council For Child Welfare for wrongly interpreting the incident.

The row which discredited the state government at the national level also resulted in the intervention of agencies like the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights which had sent its member Rosy Taba on a fact-finding mission to the state. It is said the council’s change in stance is due to pressure from the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp