Friend’s accidental fire kills man on hunting expedition at Vilangad

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 33-year-old man who went for hunting was shot dead by his accomplice at Vilangad here under the Kuttiady police station on Saturday night. The deceased is Rasheed of Mandeppuram house, Indira Nagar, Vilangad, Nadapuram. The police arrested his friend Libin Mathew, 26, of Indira Nagar in connection with the incident. Kuttiady SHO N Sunil Kumar said the incident occurred at a place close to the forest late night on Saturday.

“The duo was moving towards the forest for hunting wild animals with country-made guns. Libin accidentally touched the trigger of the loaded gun, which went off severely injuring Rasheed who was walking in front. The victim was initially rushed to Kuttiady government hospital and later taken to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. But, his life could not be saved,” the police officer added.

The police registered a case of murder in the incident and Libin was booked under section 304 of IPC. The accused will be produced before the court on Monday. Rasheed’s body would be handed over to relatives after post-mortem at the Kozhikode medical college hospital.