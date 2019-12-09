Government will help Chellanam regain its lost agriculture glory: Minister V S Sunil Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As an effort to regain the lost glory of Chellanam in agriculture, the state government will ensure full support to the panchayat, said Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Agriculture Rejuvenation Programme’ at Chellanam here on Sunday.

“Chellanam has a deep-rooted connection with the farming of ‘Chetti Virippu’ paddy and organic vegetables. Through the new project, the government will support the panchayat to regain its old glory,” he said.

At the function, Sunil Kumar handed over the report of ‘Chellanam-Goa Heritage Project’, envisaged on the lines of the Kuttanad model, to K G Padmakumar, director of International Research and Training Centre for below Sea Level Farming, Thottappally.

“Chellanam should imbibe the agricultural heritage of Goa for its future development. The Agriculture Department will brand the Yardlong bean and Luffa being produced at Chellanam to ensure their visibility in the international market,” Sunil Kumar said.

Minister gives awards to senior farmers

At the function, Sunil Kumar also awarded V E Vari, 95, V P Padmanabhan, 90, and V B Augustine, 83, for their contribution to the agriculture sector at Chellanam.