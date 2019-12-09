New ambulance services to Pampa to be a boon for sick, aged devotees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s good news for the elderly, physically-challenged and terminally ill people planning to visit Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. An ambulance service will be launched for them to have hassle-free travel to Pampa from various transit points.

Titled ‘Swami Hastham’, the service is a joint initiative of the Kerala Police and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Those from financially-backwards families will be given a free ride. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the project at Kanakakkunnu here at 8 am on Tuesday.

The service will be available from Punalur, Kottarakkara, Adoor, Pandalam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Erumeli, Ranni, Pathanamthitta, Konni and Pampa. Devotees can book the service by contacting the police stations in these locations or over the toll-free number 9188100100.

IMA Thiruvananthapuram district president Dr C John Panicker said the programme would be implemented through the Trauma Rescue Initiative, the existing emergency ambulance network run by the police and the IMA.

“We advise the devotees to book in advance over the toll-free number so that they can ensure the service on time. To and fro travel will be arranged. The free service is limited to the poor and we will not ask for documentary evidence for this,” he said.

“Several terminally ill people would come to pray before the lord. Also, there are aged people and the physically challenged who would face difficulties in a public transport bus. We expect the facility to be a boon to them,” he added. Pathanamthitta SP Jaidev G, who mooted the idea to the IMA, said the smooth travel up to Pampa is expected to reduce the risk of uneasiness to the aged and terminally ill people while trekking. Also, the network can be used for emergencies, he said. The Sabarimala service will be available till January 20. Around 50 private ambulances in Pathanamthitta are part of the network. Free service for the poor will be executed with the financial support of Dr Ramesh Kumar Foundation.

