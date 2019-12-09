Nigel Short competes with 26 opponents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fide vice-president and chess champion Nigel Short played against 26 participants simultaneously as part of “Grand Masters of Tomorrow” event organised by Chess Kerala in Kalamassery on Sunday.

Siddharth Sanjoy, 7, was the youngest and John P D, 62, was the eldest opponents. To the surprise of the spectators, Siddharthan, 9, from Thiruvananthapuram and Ananthapadmanabhan, 14, from Ernakulam defeated the British champion.

Earlier, Short trained the 50 selected candidates on the recent developments and strategies in the game in the morning session. International master V Sharavanan assisted him in the class.