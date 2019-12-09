Home States Kerala

Nigel Short competes with 26 opponents

Earlier, Short trained the 50 selected candidates on the recent developments and strategies in the game in the morning session.

Published: 09th December 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

British Grandmaster Nigel Short locking horns with 26 participants simultaneously during the ‘Grandmasters of tomorrow’ event held at SCMS College at Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday. (Photo| EPS/A Sanesh)

British Grandmaster Nigel Short locking horns with 26 participants simultaneously during the ‘Grandmasters of tomorrow’ event held at SCMS College at Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday. (Photo| EPS/A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fide vice-president and chess champion Nigel Short played against 26 participants simultaneously as part of “Grand Masters of Tomorrow” event organised by Chess Kerala in Kalamassery on Sunday.   

Siddharth Sanjoy, 7, was the youngest and John P D, 62, was the eldest opponents. To the surprise of the spectators, Siddharthan, 9, from Thiruvananthapuram and Ananthapadmanabhan, 14, from Ernakulam defeated the British champion.

Earlier, Short trained the 50 selected candidates on the recent developments and strategies in the game in the morning session.  International master V Sharavanan assisted him in the class.

