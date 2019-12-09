On day three, International Film Festival of Kerala gets into the groove

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third day of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala saw a good number of delegates thronging the venues including Tagore theatre. The venues buzzed with energy as film enthusiasts caught up with their old friends and several like-minded people. The presence of celebrities further added to the celebratory atmosphere and several delegates could be seen queuing up for a usie with them.

On Sunday, the films that were widely acclaimed were South Korean film ‘Parasite’, Lebanese film ‘ All this Victory’ and Malayalam film, ‘ Mayaghat: Crime no. 103/2005’. Mayaghat is the adaptation of real-life incident of Udayakumar custodial death case. Udayakumar’s mother Prabhavathi Amma was also present to see the film.

The delegates also included college students from other states. “We wish to see all the films being screened in the coming days. So far, the films selected were top-notch and we hope that the films which will be screened in the coming days will be good,” said Anusree M, a student delegate from Chennai. Another delegate Amitha T S, a research institute employee, who watched the Ukrainian movie ‘Atlantis’ on Sunday, said: “The movie showcases a civil war without much violence on display.”

Sathish, a delegate recommended the opening film ‘Passed By Censor’ as a good movie. “The ambience of the film festival is rather special. Everyone should attend the IFFK at least once in their lifetime,” he said.