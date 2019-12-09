Home States Kerala

Rumblings rock SNDP, Subhash Vasu leads revolt against Vellappally

Vasu is of the opinion that Vellappally is running SNDP like a family fiefdom and corruption is ruling the roost.

Published: 09th December 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan (Express photo | Rajeev Prasad)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), which represents the powerful Ezhava community, is passing through tough times after its Mavelikkara union president and Spices Board chairman Subhash Vasu raised a banner of revolt against Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of the organisation.

Vasu is of the opinion that Vellappally is running SNDP like a family fiefdom and corruption is ruling the roost. According to Vasu, several senior leaders of the organisation have given silent support for his movement and it will come out in the open at the appropriate time.

“SNDP Yogam is now being run like a personal fiefdom of Vellappally and there is huge corruption in both the Yogam and SN Trust. Even for admissions to management seats in colleges under SN Trust as well as for postings of teachers and even last-grade employees, money is the only criteria. While several other managements do accept money, the amount is less compared to SN Trust’s colleges where the ‘donation’ rate has skyrocketed,” Vasu told TNIE.

There are around 136 SNDP Yogams and according to Vasu most of these units are against the style of functioning of Vellappally and more than 90 units have pledged support to him. Former state police chief T P Senkumar also supports the move against Velllappally.

“We will be conducting meetings in SNDP units across the state in mid-January and the initial feedback we received gives the impression that most of the office-bearers are fed up with this corruption of Vellappally and those associated with him,” Vasu added. “Several court cases are pending against Vellappally on the malpractices conducted in SNDP Yogam and SN Trust institutions. The final hearing and arguments in these cases are also coming up in the High court,” he added.

It may be noted that since 1996, Vellappally has been at the helm of SNDP Yogam and he brought his son Thushar Vellappally as SNDP Yogam devaswom secretary and now he is the state president of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS).

“In the past 23 years since Vellappally assumed office as SNDP Yogam general secretary, the organisation has lost its true calling and has turned into a den of corruption,” said Vasu, who was a close associate of Vellappally and Thushar and was instrumental in the formation of BDJS.

“I have my sympathies with the movement to reform SNDP Yogam and SN Trust from their present predicaments. After all these years nothing has changed as far as the community is concerned and a cleansing is required for the upliftment of Ezhavas. If no action is taken even at this late hour, the community will have to suffer in all aspects,” Senkumar told TNIE.

“I will not respond to what Subhash Vasu has said. Let us see how things are turning out in the days to come,” Vellappally told TNIE.

Voice of dissent

Vasu said several senior leaders have offered their silent support to him. This will come out into the open at the appropriate time

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala SNDP Subhash Vasu Vellappally Natesan
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp