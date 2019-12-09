T Padmanabhan selected for Basheer award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Short story writer T Padmanabhan has bagged the 12th Basheer award, instituted by Thalayolaparambu Vaikom Muhammed Basheer Memorial Trust in commemoration of the ‘Beypore Sultan.’ The writer was selected for his compilation of short stories titled ‘Maraya’. He will receive a sum of Rs 50,000, a citation and plaque designed by sculptor C N Karunakaran. The award ceremony will be held on January 21, the birthday of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer at Basheer Memorial in Thalayolaparambu.

The awardee was selected by the committee comprising trust chairman P K Harimkumar, M Thomas Mathew, K C Narayanan and K S Ravikumar.