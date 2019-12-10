Home States Kerala

Financial assistance for flood-hit houses soon

The relief distribution for houses damaged in the 2019 flood will begin shortly. Treasury restrictions will not affect the disbursal.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The relief distribution for houses damaged in the 2019 flood will begin shortly. Treasury restrictions will not affect the disbursal.Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said he had approved the Revenue Department’s recommendation. “The distribution will begin at the earliest. Treasury curbs will not be applicable to aid distribution since the amount is sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,” he said. The CMDRF is parked in banks.     

The Land Revenue Commissionerate had completed the mammoth survey on flood-affected households in record time. A total of 2,82,230 houses were surveyed in different districts.The LRC has also prepared a digital database on the damaged properties.The database has details of 62,922 houses selected for assistance.

They include the photograph of the building, beneficiary details, including copy of the ration card, Aadhaar card and bank passbook.  The survey team comprising the staff of the village office, panchayat and an NSS volunteer took mobile phone photographs of the damaged property and documentary evidence pertaining to the beneficiary to be updated in the LRC database.     

The relief distribution for property damage is under five categories. Houses which suffered up to a maximum of 15 pc damage will be eligible for a maximum of `10,000 assistance.

Other categories of partial damage will be compensated in the range of ` 10,000 to `2.50 lakh. Fully damaged are eligible for `4 lakh assistance.

The government had provided the immediate financial aid of `10,000 to 1,31,838 families. These include 26,581 families which took shelter in the gruel centres in Alappuzha and those who took shelter in the house of relatives. People who were evacuated as part of precautionary measures were also given assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp