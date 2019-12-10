Financial assistance for flood-hit houses soon

M S Vidyanandan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The relief distribution for houses damaged in the 2019 flood will begin shortly. Treasury restrictions will not affect the disbursal.Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said he had approved the Revenue Department’s recommendation. “The distribution will begin at the earliest. Treasury curbs will not be applicable to aid distribution since the amount is sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,” he said. The CMDRF is parked in banks.

The Land Revenue Commissionerate had completed the mammoth survey on flood-affected households in record time. A total of 2,82,230 houses were surveyed in different districts.The LRC has also prepared a digital database on the damaged properties.The database has details of 62,922 houses selected for assistance.

They include the photograph of the building, beneficiary details, including copy of the ration card, Aadhaar card and bank passbook. The survey team comprising the staff of the village office, panchayat and an NSS volunteer took mobile phone photographs of the damaged property and documentary evidence pertaining to the beneficiary to be updated in the LRC database.

The relief distribution for property damage is under five categories. Houses which suffered up to a maximum of 15 pc damage will be eligible for a maximum of `10,000 assistance.

Other categories of partial damage will be compensated in the range of ` 10,000 to `2.50 lakh. Fully damaged are eligible for `4 lakh assistance.

The government had provided the immediate financial aid of `10,000 to 1,31,838 families. These include 26,581 families which took shelter in the gruel centres in Alappuzha and those who took shelter in the house of relatives. People who were evacuated as part of precautionary measures were also given assistance.