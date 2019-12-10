Home States Kerala

Guruvayur Devaswom, Forest Dept lock horns over parading of star jumbos

The order was issued on Saturday after the board paraded Padmanabhan on a function held to commemorate legendary temple tusker Guruvayur Kesavan.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The relationship between Guruvayur Devaswom Board and the Forest Department has run into rough weather after the latter issued a notice to the board restraining it from parading celebrated elephants Guruvayur Padmanabhan and Valiya Kesavan in temple functions.

The order was issued on Saturday after the board paraded Padmanabhan on a function held to commemorate legendary temple tusker Guruvayur Kesavan.

Thrissur district assistant conservator of forest (ACF-Social forestry) PM Prabhu issued the order saying tusker Padmanabhan, 80, was suffering from sore feet while Valiya Kesavan was experiencing health problems brought on by tuberculosis. “The elephants should not be paraded until a committee of expert veterinarians examines them and submit a report,” he said.

However, Guruvayur temple administrator S V Sesir said the elephants were healthy. “Despite old age, Padmanabhan is very healthy and is being given good care. We paraded Padmanabhan during the function as devotees have an emotional connect with the jumbo, which has been leading the parade for the past 27 years,” he said, adding, “Valiya Kesavan has recovered from ailments and the department itself has issued a fitness certificate.”Officers with the Forest Department said as per the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012, a captive jumbo should normally be retired at age 65, while healthy elephants aged above 65 years should be used for light work under a proper health certificate from the veterinarian.

“How can we allow parading of an 80-year-old elephant? The veterinarians, not the Devaswom Board, should certify that the jumbo is fit. We are only implementing the law. The ACF has constituted a committee to conduct a study and we will initiate steps based on its report,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra Kumar.

Animal Welfare Board of India member MN Jayachandran said he had raised the issue of parading the elephants, at the district-level monitoring committee meet on December 5, based on which the order was issued.

“The health of the elephants is a cause for concern. The board should provide rest to the jumbos. It should also ensure proper treatment for Valiya Kesavan as pus has accumulated on its abdomen,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guruvayur Devaswom
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp