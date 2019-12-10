Guruvayur Devaswom, Forest Dept lock horns over parading of star jumbos

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The relationship between Guruvayur Devaswom Board and the Forest Department has run into rough weather after the latter issued a notice to the board restraining it from parading celebrated elephants Guruvayur Padmanabhan and Valiya Kesavan in temple functions.

The order was issued on Saturday after the board paraded Padmanabhan on a function held to commemorate legendary temple tusker Guruvayur Kesavan.

Thrissur district assistant conservator of forest (ACF-Social forestry) PM Prabhu issued the order saying tusker Padmanabhan, 80, was suffering from sore feet while Valiya Kesavan was experiencing health problems brought on by tuberculosis. “The elephants should not be paraded until a committee of expert veterinarians examines them and submit a report,” he said.

However, Guruvayur temple administrator S V Sesir said the elephants were healthy. “Despite old age, Padmanabhan is very healthy and is being given good care. We paraded Padmanabhan during the function as devotees have an emotional connect with the jumbo, which has been leading the parade for the past 27 years,” he said, adding, “Valiya Kesavan has recovered from ailments and the department itself has issued a fitness certificate.”Officers with the Forest Department said as per the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012, a captive jumbo should normally be retired at age 65, while healthy elephants aged above 65 years should be used for light work under a proper health certificate from the veterinarian.

“How can we allow parading of an 80-year-old elephant? The veterinarians, not the Devaswom Board, should certify that the jumbo is fit. We are only implementing the law. The ACF has constituted a committee to conduct a study and we will initiate steps based on its report,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra Kumar.

Animal Welfare Board of India member MN Jayachandran said he had raised the issue of parading the elephants, at the district-level monitoring committee meet on December 5, based on which the order was issued.

“The health of the elephants is a cause for concern. The board should provide rest to the jumbos. It should also ensure proper treatment for Valiya Kesavan as pus has accumulated on its abdomen,” he said.