Home States Kerala

High Court orders SIT investigation into girl’s torture at mental health centre

One day, her brother and three strangers came to the room, caught hold of her and forcibly injected a medicine.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over police investigation, the Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the police to constitute a special investigation team under an officer not below the rank of DySP to investigate the incident in which a fourth-year BDS student from Malappuram was subjected to physical and mental torture to prevent her from marrying a youth from a poor family. The Malappuram district police chief should monitor the probe.

The court made it clear that the role played by the doctors and staff of the mental hospital in which she was forced to undergo treatment also required investigation. The role of the Perinthalmanna CI was also suspicious in view of the lapses from his part to track down the girl in time despite repeated orders by the court. The court observed that the girl was under unlawful detention of her parents. Therefore, the girl was set at liberty. The court also directed the police to provide her protection.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by EK Gafoor, alleging that his lover V Sabikha was under the illegal detention of her family. The girl eloped with the petitioner on August 16. Later, the girl’s father agreed to conduct their formal marriage within 45 days. In the meantime, Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal intervened and held mediation talks and the girl’s father made the same assurance before him too.
Based on the understanding, the petitioner handed over the custody of the girl to her father in November. Later, the girl’s father reneged on his assurance and started torturing her. She was not allowed to go out and her phone was taken away.

One day, her brother and three strangers came to the room, caught hold of her and forcibly injected a medicine. Thereafter, she lost consciousness. Two days later, when she became conscious, she realised that she was admitted to a mental hospital in Idukki. In the hospital, the staff forcibly administered medicines after tying her hands and legs. The parents also reminded her of the fate of Kevin, who was killed by family members of his lover.

The court observed, “The mental and physical torture which she was subjected to by her father and brother in connivance with the doctors in the hospital was shocking to us and the acts allegedly done by them will constitute various offences.”

The court noted that she was tortured for more than one-and-a-half months. The reason was that she had fallen in love with a person who belongs to a poor family, against the will of her parents and it was done with a mala fide intention to force her to end the love affair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp