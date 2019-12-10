High Court orders SIT investigation into girl’s torture at mental health centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over police investigation, the Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the police to constitute a special investigation team under an officer not below the rank of DySP to investigate the incident in which a fourth-year BDS student from Malappuram was subjected to physical and mental torture to prevent her from marrying a youth from a poor family. The Malappuram district police chief should monitor the probe.

The court made it clear that the role played by the doctors and staff of the mental hospital in which she was forced to undergo treatment also required investigation. The role of the Perinthalmanna CI was also suspicious in view of the lapses from his part to track down the girl in time despite repeated orders by the court. The court observed that the girl was under unlawful detention of her parents. Therefore, the girl was set at liberty. The court also directed the police to provide her protection.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by EK Gafoor, alleging that his lover V Sabikha was under the illegal detention of her family. The girl eloped with the petitioner on August 16. Later, the girl’s father agreed to conduct their formal marriage within 45 days. In the meantime, Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal intervened and held mediation talks and the girl’s father made the same assurance before him too.

Based on the understanding, the petitioner handed over the custody of the girl to her father in November. Later, the girl’s father reneged on his assurance and started torturing her. She was not allowed to go out and her phone was taken away.

One day, her brother and three strangers came to the room, caught hold of her and forcibly injected a medicine. Thereafter, she lost consciousness. Two days later, when she became conscious, she realised that she was admitted to a mental hospital in Idukki. In the hospital, the staff forcibly administered medicines after tying her hands and legs. The parents also reminded her of the fate of Kevin, who was killed by family members of his lover.

The court observed, “The mental and physical torture which she was subjected to by her father and brother in connivance with the doctors in the hospital was shocking to us and the acts allegedly done by them will constitute various offences.”

The court noted that she was tortured for more than one-and-a-half months. The reason was that she had fallen in love with a person who belongs to a poor family, against the will of her parents and it was done with a mala fide intention to force her to end the love affair.