Kerala UKG student falls asleep, locked in classroom until parents come looking

The child's parents rushed to the school after she did not arrive home in the school bus and found her just woken up from a nap.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a kinder garden classroom used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A UKG student of the AMLP School at Pathamkulam in Vaniamkulam near Ottappalam was inadvertently locked inside the classroom after falling asleep on Monday evening. The child's parents rushed to the school after she did not arrive home in the school bus and found her just woken up from a nap.

Ottappalam assistant education officer C Sathyapalan, who reached the school on Tuesday after reports of the incident appeared on social media, told TNIE that the girl's house is just 10 minutes away from the school. The parents, on not finding her in the school bus, rushed to the school on a two-wheeler.

Though the school was deserted and her classroom's door locked from outside, the girl was found sitting inside. She had just woken up from deep sleep.

Sathyapalan said the parents came to the school on Tuesday and the school authorities apologised for the mistake. The parents had been there till evening at the school to tell media persons that they had no complaints.

The AEO said the classes ended at 4 pm and by 4.45 pm, the parents arrived at the school in search of her. He said the students used to stand in rows to get into the bus, but the teachers, as well as other students, were unaware that the child was missing on Monday evening.

