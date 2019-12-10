Lawyers apologise for heckling magistrate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE lawyers of Trivandrum Bar Association sought to end the ongoing tussle with a woman magistrate in Vanchiyoor by apologising to her. In a letter, the bar association regretted the “unfortunate things” that happened at the chamber of Deepa Mohanan on November 27.

The letter came on behalf of association president K P Jayachandran and secretary R Jayakrishnan Nair, following the intervention of the High Court to resolve the issue, which had started affecting the functioning of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court I.

The magistrate was heckled by the lawyers for refusing to grant bail to an accused in an accident case. Though they decided to boycott her court, they relented after police registered a case against 12 lawyers based on the complaint.