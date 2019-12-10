Overcoming hurdles posed by kin, Sabikha weds Gafoor

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: After being in mental health centres where her family had thrown her in for over a month for no illness other than being in love, Sabikha V was beaming with happiness on Monday. Sabikha, 27, and Gafoor E K registered their marriage legally, following the intervention of the Kerala High Court.

Gafoor from Varandarapilly met Sabikha, a native of Perinthalmanna, during a camp at Sree Kerala Varma College in 2012. Sabikha came there for an entrance exam coaching camp while Gafoor was there for playing cricket. Their acquaintance developed into a relationship of seven years.

In between, Sabikha joined the Bachelor of Dental Science course at KMCT College at Mukkam in Kozhikode, but continued being in contact with Gafoor. On September 15, Sabikha’s father came to know about their relationship and opposed it. “Sabikha’s family had assured us that they would conduct our wedding. But her family didn’t stick to the agreement. She was taken to SH Hospital at Painkulam in Idukki after being administered sedatives,” said Gafoor.

Sabikha had to stay with people suffering from mental disorders for 28 days at the Painkulam SH Hospital and Santhula Trust Hospital at Koothattukulam for four days, which totally devastated her. The High Court ruled she could go with Gafoor if she so wished.

Gafoor stays with his parents and runs a furniture shop. “I don’t have any issues if Sabikha continues her studies. She has to complete only another six months of her course. But she is afraid of her family, as her father has threatened to harm us if we get married,” he added.

Overcoming all hurdles, Gafoor and Sabikha are all set to lead a happy life together.