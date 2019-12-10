Home States Kerala

Overcoming hurdles posed by kin, Sabikha weds Gafoor

Overcoming all hurdles, Gafoor and Sabikha are all set to lead a happy life together.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sabikha and Gafoor registering their marriage at Kodaly Sub-Registrar Office | Express

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: After being in mental health centres where her family had thrown her in for over a month for no illness other than being in love, Sabikha V was beaming with happiness on Monday. Sabikha, 27, and Gafoor E K registered their marriage legally, following the intervention of the Kerala High Court.

Gafoor from Varandarapilly met Sabikha, a native of Perinthalmanna, during a camp at Sree Kerala Varma College in 2012. Sabikha came there for an entrance exam coaching camp while Gafoor was there for playing cricket. Their acquaintance developed into a relationship of seven years.

In between, Sabikha joined the Bachelor of Dental Science course at KMCT College at Mukkam in Kozhikode, but continued being in contact with Gafoor. On September 15, Sabikha’s father came to know about their relationship and opposed it. “Sabikha’s family had assured us that they would conduct our wedding. But her family didn’t stick to the agreement. She was taken to SH Hospital at Painkulam in Idukki after being administered sedatives,” said Gafoor.

Sabikha had to stay with people suffering from mental disorders for 28 days at the Painkulam SH Hospital and Santhula Trust Hospital at Koothattukulam for four days, which totally devastated her. The High Court ruled she could go with Gafoor if she so wished.

Gafoor stays with his parents and runs a furniture shop. “I don’t have any issues if Sabikha continues her studies. She has to complete only another six months of her course. But she is afraid of her family, as her father has threatened to harm us if we get married,” he added.

Overcoming all hurdles, Gafoor and Sabikha are all set to lead a happy life together.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp