Trivandrum Press Club secy’s membership suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trivandrum Press Club secretary M Radhakrishnan was suspended from the club membership on Monday. The decision came in the wake of protests led by Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Radhakrishnan from the post of secretary as well as from his Press Club membership. Radhakrishnan was recently arrested for harassing a colleague after trespassing into her house in a case of moral policing and was later released on bail. However, the press club had taken no action against him other than setting up a probe panel.

On Monday morning, under the banner of NWMI, a group of journalists and representatives of other associations including Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), Indian Journalists Union (IJU) and Sthree Kootayma marched towards the Trivandrum Press Club office from the Secretariat. They protested before the press club for over two hours.

Later, after holding a discussion with the representatives of NWMI, Sabloo Thomas, acting secretary of the Press Club, who expressed solidarity with the protest, announced his decision to suspend Radhakrishnan from the post of secretary as well as from his press club membership.

“I have been aware of the issue from last Saturday though the official complaint was filed on Tuesday.

“I have made my stand clear on the issue as many are aware. With the authority vested in me in the absence of Radhakrishnan, I am suspending him from the post of secretary and also from the Trivamndrum Press Club membership,” said Sabloo.