Home States Kerala

UK, US advisories over safety for women in India dampen Kerala Tourism morale

Great Britain urged its citizens to exercise caution when travelling in India even in a group.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The travel advisories issued by the UK and US, asking their women to exercise caution while visiting India following the rising rape incidents in the country, have dampened the morale of the Kerala Tourism industry, which is on the path of revival after back-to-back floods and issues including Nipah scare and Latvian national’s murder here in 2018.

Though the state has not figured among the country’s ‘vulnerable places’, the travel advisories are expected to have a bearing on the state’s growth projection of the state.

National Tourism Advisory Board member Abraham George told TNIE: “Our tourist season peaks at the start of November and ends in February. We’ve received considerable number of bookings — both individual and group — from the US, UK and other European countries this time. We expect there would not be any change in the bookings we received so far, but if the rape is portrayed as a national trend in the coming days, then certainly we would be the first one to feel the heat as the US, UK and Europe constitute more than 60 per cent of the foreign tourist arrivals in Kerala,” he said.

Great Britain urged its citizens to exercise caution when travelling in India even in a group.

Great Britain asked the British women to respect the local dress code and customs, avoid isolated areas when alone at any time of day and travelling alone in a public transport, and to not leave drinks unattended.

According to the stats available with the Tourism Department, Europe constitutes around 48.5 per cent of the total foreign tourist arrival to Kerala annually.US and Canadian citizens visiting the state would be around 60.06 per cent. The first six months of the current year have also seen a dip of 13.64 per cent in UK nationals reaching the state.Tourism Secretary Rani George said Kerala is safe.

“Though the situation in other parts of the country is damaging for the prospects of tourism, Kerala is safe and there’s a considerable improvement in foreign tourist arrival to the state after two back-to-back floods,” said Rani.

“At present, we won’t be taking any urgent measures to counter the advisories, but we’ll certainly interfere if the industry feels the heat in the long run,” she said.Kerala Tourism is already in the process of attracting more foreign tourists from Japan and China this year. It has conducted road shows and attended tourism fairs in these destinations.

3 held on monday in 2 separate incidents
Two youths were arrested on the charge of raping a 16-year-old girl in Adoor while a physical education teacher was held at Keezhvaypooru, Tiruvalla, for sexually harassing a schoolgirl, both on Monday. P6

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Tourism Kerala floods crime against women Womens safety
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp