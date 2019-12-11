111 child deaths in 1 year, pneumonia leaves blot on Kerala

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: Kerala boasts a relatively better healthcare index among all states, but the increasing number of deaths of children under the age of five due to pneumonia is big enough to leave a blot on that image. As many as 111 kids in the age category died in the state from April 2018 to March 2019 alone, according to the data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 268 children under five died between April 2017 and March 2019. The deaths reported in 2017-18 was 157. The data, which the Union Ministry collated as per reports submitted by the states in the Health Management Information System (HMIS), shows the number of child deaths due to pneumonia has increased drastically in the last two years compared to just five reported in 2016-17.

Though Kerala has been witnessing an increase in the death toll, the total number is still less compared to other southern states. In 2018-19, Karnataka recorded the highest (625) followed by Andhra Pradesh (437), Tamil Nadu (267) and Telangana (182).

The data also shows the shortage of specialist doctors in public health facilities in the state. Citing Bulletin on Rural Health Statistics in India 2019, the ministry said while the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms stipulate a total of 908 paediatric specialists in community health centres in the state, the actual strength was only 40 as on March 31, 2018.

The IPHS norms insist to have four specialists per each community health centre.

Dr T M Ananda Kesavan, Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College, Thrissur, said: “It’s true that nearly 60 to 70 per cent of children get admitted to hospitals due to respiratory ailments. Many parents are still hesitant to administer immunisation doses for various diseases. But we aren’t sure whether the data presented by the ministry is correct. Kerala has better medical facilities than any other state in the country to provide quality treatment.”

According to a review on “The current status of community-acquired pneumonia management and prevention in children under five years of age in India” by Yadav K K and Awasthi S of Department of Pediatrics, King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, published in PubMed Central, India has an under-5 mortality rate of 48 per 1,000 live births.

