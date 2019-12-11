Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: Court may permit Dileep to examine videos of the victim on December 18

The court asked Dileep's counsel to submit details of the expert engaged for examining the videos of the victim as directed by Supreme Court on December 16.

Published: 11th December 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Dileep may get the opportunity to examine the videos of the victim as directed by Supreme Court in actor abduction case on December 18. The case came to consideration of Additional Special Sessions Court as part of a preliminary hearing before framing charges against the accused on Wednesday.

The court asked Dileep's counsel to submit details of the expert engaged for examining the videos of the victim as directed by Supreme Court on December 16. "The court has decided to arrange a session for Dileep, lawyer and an IT expert to examine the videos of the victim on December 18. However, the defence lawyer has to give details about the IT expert who will be engaged to examine the videos on December 16. The visuals will be played at the court. Dileep's lawyer has asked to permit three experts- an IT expert, video recording expert and audio recording expert to examine the videos which will be played at the court. 

However, paragraph 43 of the Supreme Court order in Dileep's petition clearly states that only a lawyer and an IT expert to be permitted to view the videos to enable him to effectively defend himself during the trial," Special Prosecutor A Sureshan said.

Meanwhile, the court partially permitted Dileep to access 32 electronic devices from which digital evidence was extracted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Dileep had filed a petition requesting mirror images of 32 digital devices including laptop, mobile phones, CCTV, pen drives and hard discs seized from the accused persons and witnesses. However, the court decided not to hand over mirror images of these devices. Dileep and his lawyer can engage an IT expert and view mirror images of these devices at the court.

The court also dismissed bail petitions filed by Martin Antony, Vijesh and Pradeep. All other nine accused expect Dileep were present at the court on Wednesday. While hearing the defence lawyers as part of a preliminary hearing before framing charges against the accused, counsels representing Manikandan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu submitted that they have nothing to argue now. Counsels representing Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony and Dileep sought more time for the hearing. Dileep's lawyer said that they will argue the matter after examining the visuals.

It was on February 17, 2017, a young Mollywood actress was abducted by a gang and was molested inside a moving vehicle. Her videos were also recorded. An FIR was registered at the Nedumbassery police station on the same day. Dileep was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on July 10, 2017. As many as 10 persons are to face trial in the case of which five including Dileep are out on bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Actor abduction case Actor Dileep digital evidence
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp